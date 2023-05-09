First Matches Revealed For NJPW/Pro Wrestling NOAH/AJPW All Together Again

On June 9th, the stars of NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW join forces for a joint event as they present All Together Again at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

The first three matches have been announced for the show including a massive main event.

The main event of All Together Again will see Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya, AJPW’s Kento Miyahara and NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, AJPW’s Yuma Aoyagi and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kenoh.

In another huge six man match up, NJPW Los Ingobernables De Japon faction members BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi will take on the AJPW team of Suwama, Yuma Anzai and Yuji Nagata. Nagata is actually signed to NJPW but is the current AJPW Triple Crown Champion and will represent AJPW in this match.

The third match announced will see NJPW stars YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii square off against Pro Wrestling NOAH stars Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inamura and Yoshiki Imamura.

PWMania.com will provide more match announcements as they become available.