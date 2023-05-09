First Matches Revealed For NJPW/Pro Wrestling NOAH/AJPW All Together Again

On June 9th, the stars of NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW join forces for a joint event as they present All Together Again at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.
The first three matches have been announced for the show including a massive main event.
The main event of All Together Again will see Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya, AJPW’s Kento Miyahara and NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, AJPW’s Yuma Aoyagi and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kenoh.
オカダ・カズチカしか
視界に入らない。
迷わず行くしかない。
宣言するよ
主役は俺。#ALLTOGETHER#njpw #ajpw #noah_ghc #6月9日両国国技館 pic.twitter.com/ha48NuU0lp
— 清宮 海斗 (@noah_kiyomiya) May 9, 2023
In another huge six man match up, NJPW Los Ingobernables De Japon faction members BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi will take on the AJPW team of Suwama, Yuma Anzai and Yuji Nagata. Nagata is actually signed to NJPW but is the current AJPW Triple Crown Champion and will represent AJPW in this match.
The third match announced will see NJPW stars YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii square off against Pro Wrestling NOAH stars Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inamura and Yoshiki Imamura.
【6月9日(金)『ALL TOGETHER』両国大会の第1弾カードが決定！】
棚橋＆宮原＆清宮組がオカダ＆青柳＆拳王組と6人タッグ戦！
内藤＆鷹木＆BUSHIvs永田＆諏訪魔＆安齊！
石井＆後藤＆YOSHI-HASHIが北宮＆稲葉＆稲村と激突！
詳細
⇒https://t.co/U3VZk1aGAd#ALLTOGETHER #njpw #ajpw #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/YaJD0iSUM7
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) May 9, 2023
