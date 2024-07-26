First Matches Reveleaed For NJPW Capital Collision

NJPW recently announced the first few matches of their Capital Collision show, which takes place on Friday, August 30th in Washington, D.C.

It was announced that NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd will defend his title against Lio Rush, Zack Sabre Jr. will face Titán in a singles match, Trish Adora will take on HANAKO in singles action and Dirty Work (Fred Rosser and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) will battle West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs) in a Grudge Match.