First Names Announced for Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact Bound For Glory

The first three competitors for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory have been announced by Impact Wrestling.

The 20-person match will feature PCO, Rich Swann, and Gisele Shaw. Over the next week, the remaining 17 contestants will be revealed.

Male and female wrestlers will compete in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. The winner will earn a future championship shot of their choice, at any time and location of their choosing.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

PCO vs. Rich Swann vs. Gisele Shaw vs. 17 male and female participants TBA

Winner to receive title shot of their choosing.

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame