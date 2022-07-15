First Names Revealed for WWE Tryouts During SummerSlam Week

WWE announced on Thursday that they will invite more than 50 current and recently graduated college athletes to multi-day tryouts during SummerSlam week. The three-day celebration will get under way on July 27.

PWinsider.com has revealed the first four athletes who will be attending the tryouts. The following people are scheduled to show up at the tryouts:

Derrian Gobourne, 21, is an Auburn Gymnastics competitor and a six-time All American. This past June, she signed a WWE NIL contract.

Lenaya Griffin is a star in Long Beach State University’s track and field program. She received the BigWest.Org award for Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending 4/12/22.

Lea Simone Mitchell was a gymnast for the Michigan State University team for five years.

Lamont McDougle is a defensive lineman for the football team of the University of Texas at San Antonio. He had previously played football for West Virginia and Washington State.

Big E will attend the tryouts with the WWE talent and recruitment staff. In order to assess potential WWE stars, he will collaborate with Triple H and the rest of the team.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to earlier reports, WWE has gotten in touch with a number of independent wrestlers to inquire about their interest in attending the upcoming round of auditions. According to reports, the plan is still to sign up collegiate athletes and train them as wrestlers.

This has been the edict since WWE renamed NXT to NXT 2.0 and put the emphasis on bigger, younger athletes rather than seasoned wrestlers.

