First Participant Revealed For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has announced Darby Allin as the first competitor for the Casino Ladder Match at the Double or Nothing PPV event.

The winner will get a future shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

Your first entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is the relentless @DarbyAllin! Is he your pick to win?

Your first entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is the relentless @DarbyAllin! Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans.

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Title Tournament Finals: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

Jungle Boy vs. MJF

Casino Ladder Match for future AEW World Championship shot: Darby Allin vs. TBA vs. TBA