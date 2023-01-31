First Participants Qualify For Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

The first three participants in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match have been decided.

As noted, WWE held a trio of qualifying matches on this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men’s Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The bouts saw Seth “Freakin'” Rollins best Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano defeat Baron Corbin to earn the first two spots in the Men’s Chamber, which as noted, will feature the WWE United States Championship owned by Austin Theory put on-the-line in the bout.

In the third Elimination Chamber qualifier bout for the Men’s Chamber match, Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot in the bout.

