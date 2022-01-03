First Post-WWE Appearance Announced For Ember Moon

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena.
Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.
Moon is taking bookings via j@jnmgmt.com. She was released from her WWE contract on Thursday, November 4, along with other budget cuts. It’s believed she was under a 90-day non-compete clause, which will make her a free agent from WWE on Wednesday, February 2. She has not wrestled since losing to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5 edition of NXT.
Sunday February 6th, 2022
At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3
Making her first post WWE appearance
Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion
Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG
Fka Ember Moon
Pre sale tickets are live and are limited
Get tickets 🎟 at:https://t.co/AtCnOZDFKP pic.twitter.com/eUxB60UD5U
— Ultimate Starz Promotions (@Lillas413) January 3, 2022