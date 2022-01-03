First Post-WWE Appearance Announced For Ember Moon

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena.

Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.

Moon is taking bookings via j@jnmgmt.com. She was released from her WWE contract on Thursday, November 4, along with other budget cuts. It’s believed she was under a 90-day non-compete clause, which will make her a free agent from WWE on Wednesday, February 2. She has not wrestled since losing to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5 edition of NXT.