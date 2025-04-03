First Round Matches For 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournaments Revealed

The brackets are set for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.

During the April 2 episode of AEW Dynamite in Peoria, Illinois, the AEW commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz revealed the official opening tournament brackets for the Men’s Owen Hart Cup and the Women’s Owen Hart Cup.

The matches listed for the opening rounds of the men’s tourney features Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight, Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher, as well as Hangman Page vs. Wildcard.

For the women’s tourney, the opening round will feature Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander, Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone, Harley Cameron vs. Athena.