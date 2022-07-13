First Sasha Banks Post-WWE Appearance Revealed, Latest Updates on Banks

Sasha Banks’ first appearance outside of the WWE has been announced.

Banks will appear at the Chicago McCormick Place on August 6 and 7, according to a press release from the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

On the official C2E2 2022 website, Banks is billed as “Mercedes Varnado,” which is her real name. Her scheduled appearance timings are still listed as TBA. At her table, Banks will take payments of $90 for photos and $70 for autographs.

The Twitter announcement for Banks’ appearance is below.

Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k pic.twitter.com/UFpdSIEGYP — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 13, 2022

PWInsider reported that Banks had independently scheduled signing appearances for the upcomingfall. Banks’ attendance at C2E2 would be her first since she and Naomi left a WWE RAW taping in mid-May.

As we’ve already mentioned, Naomi and Banks both recently deleted WWE off their Twitter bios and from their Instagram pages. WWE removed the pair from the WWE TV intros and deleted both of their official Facebook pages. Additionally, Peacock removed Banks’ avatar. The WWE creative team is reportedly operating under the assumption that Banks and Naomi will never return after being taken from the internal roster last week. One creative source said that they had not heard of any backup ideas or plans in case things went wrong and Banks and Naomi returned. The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has also received no updates or internal discussion.

As of the time of writing, Banks and Naomi are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the WWE website. Two sources claim that Banks’ release was granted in early June, but no other sources have verified that information, and WWE has not officially confirmed Banks’ departure either. Banks and Naomi left RAW on the May 16 episode because they were unhappy with creative. The WWE then announced the two were suspended and stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was later revealed that they had been suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

