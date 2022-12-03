First Superstar For the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed

Kofi Kingston has announced that he will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match in 2023.

Megan Morant interviewed Kingston backstage before his non-title loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. The former WWE Champion has announced that he will compete in next month’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Kingston is the first confirmed entrant for the Men’s Rumble Match. As of this writing, there are no confirmed entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Kingston will compete in his 14th Royal Rumble Match, excluding the Greatest Royal Rumble. Between 2009 and 2020, he worked The Rumble every year, but missed the 2021 event before returning in 2022. Only two Superstars have appeared in more Rumble Matches: Dolph Ziggler (15) and WWE Hall of Famer Kane (20). (including 2 as Fake Diesel and Isaac Yankem).

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.