First-Time-Ever Match Between Two WWE Stars Takes Place On Main Event

Although WWE is known for booking a lot of rematches on television, there are times when a rare first-time-ever match on the main roster is booked.

As talent switched brands and NXT stars were called up to the main roster, this occurred just a few weeks after the Draft changed the rosters for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

Nikki Cross had the opportunity to work with Emma for the first time just one week after wrestling Tegan Nox for the first time in ten years and in the WWE.

They worked a Main Event match this week that was taped on Monday before RAW and featured in the episode that aired on Hulu today.

Emma previously worked in WWE from 2011 to 2017. She competed in the inaugural NXT Women’s Title match against Saraya (Paige) as a member of NXT when the brand first debuted on the WWE Network.

In October 2022, Emma made a comeback to the WWE and was placed on SmackDown before being paired with Madcap Moss, her real-life boyfriend. During the Draft, they were moved to RAW.