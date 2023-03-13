First-Time-Ever Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

LA Knight will face Cody Rhodes in a first-time ever match on WWE RAW tonight.

Knight vs. Rhodes was created after the two Superstars exchanged words on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, Knight tweeted Sunday night that WrestleMania 39 needs a LA Knight moment.

“EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting,” Knight wrote.

Rhodes then suggested a Providence, RI match for RAW tonight.

“Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania. If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw,” Rhodes wrote.

Knight accepted and warned Rhodes to brace.

“Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these ‘top guys’ feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy,” Knight responded.

WWE confirmed the match for tonight’s RAW.

Rhodes and Knight haven’t commented since the match’s announcement. Their tweets and the updated RAW card from Providence, RI, are below:

* LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw https://t.co/P4y7DwJVqO — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2023