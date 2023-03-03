First Two Matches Revealed For Sacrifice, Title Match Set For Next Week’s Impact

The first two matches for Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice event have been confirmed.

Santino Marella agreed to give Jordynne Grace her contractually obligated rematch for the Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice on this week’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact. On January 13, Grace was defeated by current champion Mickie James at Hard To Kill. Earlier that night, however, Gail Kim booked Gisele Shaw vs. James for next week’s Impact, with the title on the line.

Shaw earned the title match by defeating Deonna Purrazzo on last weekend’s Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. At No Surrender, James defeated Masha Slamovich. The winner of Shaw vs. James on Thursday will advance to Sacrifice to defend against Grace.

In addition to Shaw vs. James for the title, Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham and Rhino vs. Sami Callihan were announced for next week’s Impact.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will also compete in six-man action at Sacrifice. Alexander appeared on Impact this week after retaining over Rich Swann at No Surrender last weekend and had words for Kushida, who is set to challenge for the Impact World Title at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view on Thursday, March 30 in Los Angeles during WrestleMania Weekend.

Alexander then challenged Kushida and the New Japan Pro Wrestling Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns to a six-man match at Sacrifice. There has been no word on who will join Alexander’s team, but he has stated that it will be whoever he can find to join his team. One of the partners could be Steve Maclin, who will compete for the Impact World Title at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, April 16 in Toronto.

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will be broadcast live from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Friday, March 24. It will be available to Impact Ultimate Insiders via Impact Plus and YouTube.

The current card is as follows:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Gisele Shaw will be the one to defend if she wins the title on March 9.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and two partners TBA vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)