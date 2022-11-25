First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE

Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise.

WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”

The mineral wash t-shirt is normally $29.99, but it is on sale for $20.99 for the next 12 hours during Black Friday. The Black Friday promotion code is wwebf. WWE stated that this is a Special Event Item that will be shipped by Thursday, December 15.

Wyatt is currently involved in a feud with LA Knight. Since WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, his Howdy character has not been seen.

Wyatt has risen to the top of the list of WWE merchandise movers, so it’s no surprise that WWE has continued to release Wyatt-related merchandise as the holiday season approaches.

Here’s a look at the new Howdy t-shirt: