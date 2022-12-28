First WWE NXT Live Events for 2023 Have Been Announced

WWE NXT’s first non-televised live events have been scheduled for 2023.

Tickets for the ten live events in Florida are now available at this link on etix.com. General Admission tickets are $10 plus etix fees, while Gold Circle Ringside seats are $20 plus etix fees.

The following dates were announced:

* Friday, January 6 in Venice, FL at the Venice Community Center

* Saturday, January 7 in Largo, FL at the Largo Events Center

* Friday, January 20 in Ft. Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center

* Saturday, January 21 in Melbourne, FL at the Melbourne Auditorium

* Friday, February 10 in Tampa, FL at the University Area Community Complex

* Saturday, February 11 in Dunnellon, FL at the Citrus Springs Community Center

* Friday, February 24 in Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville Armory

* Saturday, February 25 in Lakeland, FL at the Lakeland Armory

* Friday, March 10 in Dade City, FL at the Dade City Armory

* Saturday, March 11 in St. Petersburg, FL at the St. Petersburg Armory