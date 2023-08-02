First WWE Survivor Series 2023 Poster Revealed

WWE is set to hold its 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 25 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Since there are still more than three months before the show takes place, the card has not begun to take shape yet, and no matches have been teased yet.

A new promotional poster has been released for WWE’s 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, and it features “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Three interesting names are also on the poster, one of which is former 2-time WWE Champion “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. The two other interesting names include one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Jimmy Uso as they are both currently out of action.

You can check out the poster below: