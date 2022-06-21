Five Different Law Firms Now Investigating Claims on Behalf of WWE Investors

Schall Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of WWE investors, according to a press release issued on Monday. Scott+Scott, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Brager Eagel & Squire, and Labaton Sucharow have all issued press releases, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. A total of five firms are now conducting investigations: Scott+Scott, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Brager Eagel & Squire, and Labaton Sucharow.

Here are three of the press releases…

SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Labaton Sucharow Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. – WWE

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“World Wrestling Entertainment” or “the Company”) (NYSE:WWE).

On June 15, 2022, just before the market closed, The Wall Street Journal reported that the board at World Wrestling Entertainment (“WWE”) is investigating a secret $3 million settlement between longtime CEO Vince McMahon and a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down close to 3% in intraday trading on June 16, 2022.

Then on June 17, 2022, before the market opened, WWE announced that Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would be stepping down from both roles amid the ongoing investigation, and that his daughter and WWE board member, Stephanie McMahon, would return to the company as interim CEO.

The WWE board of directors issued a statement announcing that they formed a special committee to investigate the alleged improper behavior of Vince McMahon and another WWE employee.

On this news, shares of World Wrestling Entertainment fell nearly 4% in intraday trading on June 17, 2022.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WWE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. WWE is the subject of a June 15, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal titled: “WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say.” According to the article, the Company’s board “is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.” The article continues, “the board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said.” On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, “a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.”

WWE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. on Behalf of WWE Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WWE) on behalf of WWE stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether WWE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, “a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.”

On this news, WWE stock fell $1.94, or 3%, to close at $62.51 on June 17, 2022.

