Florida Making Bid To Host The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE

The WWE Royal Rumble could be coming to Florida next year.

According to WESH TV 2, the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee wants the WWE Royal Rumble to be held in Orlando next January and will request $850,000 to put in a bid.

If this happens, the event will take place at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2024. In recent years, WWE has held stadium events for the Rumble events in the hopes of attracting fans from all over the country and boosting the economy, similar to what they do for WrestleMania. County officials estimate that nearly 54,000 people will attend the Rumble with an economic impact of $28 million.

WrestleMania 33 was previously held in 2017. According to reports, the event brought in $181 million for the area. This would also save WWE a lot of money on travel expenses because many wrestlers, particularly NXT talent, live in the area.