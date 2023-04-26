‘Florida Man’ Joey Janela Shows Support For Tucker Carlson At Hulk Hogan’s Bar

“Florida Man” has returned.
Joey Janela’s character surprised Hulk Hogan and Brian Knobbs from the Nasty Boys at “Hogan’s Hangout” bar in Florida.
The video below begins with Florida Man strolling through what appears to be his neighborhood. The Florida man then declares his support for Tucker Carlson before saying, “Let’s Go Brandon.”
Janela’s tweet includes a video of Knobbs and Hogan reacting to the video.
On a dark day for America, I had to show my support & love for fellow patriot Tucker Carlson and what better place to do that then HULK HOGANS HANGOUT BAR AND GRILL on Karaoke night with HULKSTER & FRIENDS… 🇺🇸 #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/bFuw3OhloL
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 26, 2023