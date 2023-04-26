‘Florida Man’ Joey Janela Shows Support For Tucker Carlson At Hulk Hogan’s Bar

“Florida Man” has returned.

Joey Janela’s character surprised Hulk Hogan and Brian Knobbs from the Nasty Boys at “Hogan’s Hangout” bar in Florida.

The video below begins with Florida Man strolling through what appears to be his neighborhood. The Florida man then declares his support for Tucker Carlson before saying, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Janela’s tweet includes a video of Knobbs and Hogan reacting to the video.