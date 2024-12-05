Fluke Injury Sidelines AEW Star

AEW will be without one of its stars for the foreseeable future owing to an injury.

On the November 30th episode of AEW Collision, Juice Robinson faced Will Ospreay in a Gold League match as part of the AEW Continental Classic. Ospreay was victorious in the tournament. Robinson was seen on crutches during the WrestleCade weekend before AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Robinson had broken his fibula and will be out of action. Kommander will replace him in the tournament.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that Robinson was injured during a sunset flip position.

Meltzer stated, “At the 2:56 mark [in the match], there was a sunset flip spot, a very basic spot. You would never know there was anything that went wrong with it. The cameras did not show the angle, but I was sent a still picture of the angle or of the injury. And it’s very clearly there. His foot, it looked horrendous in the still picture. It was bent. It was left leg. Bent in a horrible direction, just basically trying to block a sunset flip, a total, you know, these guys fly all over the place, and that’s the spot where you get hurt, you know. And we’ve seen that time after time, something like that happens. It just happened. It was a fluke.”