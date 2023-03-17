FOCO Release Two Stone Cold Steve Austin Bobbleheads For 3:16 Day

FOCO’s latest bobblehead release features two Stone Cold bobbleheads.

Today, 3:16, is Stone Cold Day and FOCO are be honoring the WWE Hall of Famer by releasing two Stone Cold bobbleheads.

The first is a Stone Cold Texas Venom bobblehead and the other is a mini bobble scene of Stone Cold and The Rock when he gave “The Corporation” a beer bath. The Texas Venom bobble features Stone Cold in an action pose atop a Texas Venom themed base. It’s limited to 144 units, retails for $65, and stands at 8in tall.

The mini bobble scene features Stone Cold tossing beer at The Rock. Both wrestlers’ names are displayed in front and the beer truck in on the back on the ring themed base. This one is limited to 223 units, retails, for $90, and stands at 5in tall.

Images of the bobbleheads can be seen above.

