Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:

