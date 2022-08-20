Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:

You ready for @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn IN MONTREAL at #SmackDown – a thread? Yeah you are!!! Listen to the pop!!! #WWEMontreal (PS. Enjoy my screaming. I no longer have a voice 😅 WORTH IT!) Part 1: pic.twitter.com/0CGV1m5wAA — Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 20, 2022