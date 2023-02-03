Footage of NASCAR Angle with Top WWE Stars Airing on Tonight’s SmackDown

On tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX, WWE will air an angle involving several Superstars from a NASCAR race.

WWE Superstars raced alongside NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night, as seen in the video below. In a race, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio, and the post-race celebration featured Rey and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Dominik, on the other hand, confronted his father after the race and threw a helmet at him. As the video concludes, Finn Balor and Damian Priest join in to assist Dominik.

The entire scene will air on tonight’s SmackDown.

In the coming weeks, WWE is expected to announce Mysterio vs. Mysterio for WrestleMania 39.

The following is a clip from the LA Memorial Coliseum: