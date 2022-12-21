Footage of Roxanne Perez Receiving Custom WWE NXT Title Plates, New Era of Perez Begins

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has received her custom side plates.

WWE released video of Perez receiving her custom title plates ahead of this week’s NXT. On last week’s NXT, Perez ended Mandy Rose’s 413-day reign.

On Tuesday night’s show, WWE hyped the start of the new Era of Perez. While Perez did not address the fans, she did sit down for an interview with her former trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Perez stated that she did not expect to be where she is now so soon and that she is ready to be a fighting champion.

Perez is expected to make her first title defense on January 10 at New Year’s Evil, but there is no word on who she will face.

The title plate video is embedded below, along with footage from the Booker and Perez interview: