Footage Of Sting And Darby Allin Making Surprise Appearance At Indie Event For AEW Feud

Sting has made a rare indie appearance to continue his AEW storyline.

Sting and Darby Allin made an unexpected appearance at Thursday night’s WWA4 event in Atlanta to attack AR Fox, the head trainer at the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School.

As seen in the video below, Allin diverted Fox’s attention away from the ring, allowing Sting to attack from behind with his baseball bat. As Sting held him down, Allin went up top and hit Fox with the Coffin Drop. The babyface wrestlers elicited mixed reactions from Fox’s home audience.

Sting and Allin will face Fox and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match on Sunday, August 27 at AEW All In in London.