Footage of WWE Superstars Appearing on Pictionary for WWE Week

WWE Week is this week on Pictionary.

The Miz and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods will appear all week on the syndicated game show Pictionary. The FOX show is available in syndication, so check your local listings for more information on how to watch.

The show is hosted by actor Jerry O’Connell, and each episode this season features two celebrity guests. This week’s celebrities, Miz and Woods, will lead their teams of three in a game of Pictionary to compete for cash and a trip.

Here’s a sneak peek at Miz and Woods: