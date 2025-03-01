Forbes Ranks The Rock As 2024’s Top-Earning Actor, John Cena Lands At #16

Forbes.com has published its list of the highest-paid actors of 2024, with WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson securing the #1 spot. Johnson earned $88 million in net earnings ($103 million gross), surpassing all other Hollywood stars.

Forbes attributed his top ranking to record-breaking deals, stating:

“The Rock returned to the top of the highest-paid actors list after landing what is believed to be the largest fee-plus-buyout in streaming movie history, an estimated $50 million to star in Amazon’s Red One last year. And when Moana 2 pivoted from a TV series to a theatrical release, he negotiated for a percentage of the movie’s profits as an executive producer, an unprecedented deal for voice actors in Disney animation. After the movie grossed over $1 billion at the box office, Johnson, 52, made what one agent calls ‘an ungodly amount of money.’”

Fellow WWE veteran John Cena also made the list, ranking #16 with $23 million in net earnings ($30 million gross). Cena continued to expand his acting career while remaining active in WWE, as Forbes noted:

“Currently on his farewell tour with the WWE, his wrestling home since 2002, the 47-year-old Cena has continued to be a bankable presence in streaming comedies across platforms. In 2024 he starred in Argylle for Apple, Ricky Stanicky for Hulu, and Jackpot! for Amazon, and made appearances in Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2 and in one episode of The Bear.”

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista did not make the Forbes Top 20 list this year, despite his continued success in Hollywood.