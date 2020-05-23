Forgotten Sons Promo From Smackdown, Sheamus On Michael Cole

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage promo by The Forgotten Sons – Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake. You can see the full segment below. Cutler spoke during the promo and said they’ve all had their tough times adjusting to life back home, as have their brothers who they served in the armed forces with. Cutler said they’ve had their dark times and if that makes you uncomfortable, then it should. He went on and said that’s their blood on our hands, but what’s only fair is now they have our blood on their hands.

The segment opened with a disclaimer that read like this: “The following comments represent the personal views and opinions of Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake, collectively known as The Forgotten Sons. They do not reflect and represent the views and opinions held by WWE. Viewer discretion is advised.”

– Sheamus took to Twitter after tonight’s WWE SmackDown and apparently blamed Michael Cole for his main event loss to Jeff Hardy in the Intercontinental Title tournament.

“This ain’t over Cole,” Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus has bullied Cole for a few weeks now during segments where Cole promoted Hardy’s return. Tonight’s blue brand main event saw Hardy fight back to defeat Sheamus and advance to next Friday’s show, where he will face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals. There’s no word yet on what they have planned for Sheamus and Cole, or if the Sheamus vs. Hardy feud will continue. Below is Sheamus’ full tweet with a response from Corey Graves: