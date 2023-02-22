Former AEW Star Believes His Talent “Was Not Being Valued” At The Company

Impact Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian, formerly of AEW, recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kazarian talked about his transition back to Impact Wrestling:

“That’s the one thing that all of us are running out of. My time in professional wrestling, in my eyes, is long from being done. I wanted to give that time to somebody that would value it. I felt at the time in AEW, my time, my contributions, and my talent was not being valued and that’s okay because I had the opportunity to take my time and give it to somebody else and that’s exactly what I did.”

“I’m not a guy that’s wired to sit on the bench, you know? I’m a guy that should be in the starting lineup. It’s not being egotistical to say that because it’s true and I proved that.”

