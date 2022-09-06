Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight

The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation.

During the latest episode of “The Undisputed Podcast,” the subject was discussed with former AEW star Bobby Fish. Punk was issued a challenge by Fish to compete against him in a setting that was not related to professional wrestling.

“Let’s just make this a formal invitation to Phil [CM Punk]. Yeah, I’m down. If that’s the direction he wants to go and I mean, he could pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago.

Yeah, that would be kind of fun, right? It can be boxing, it could be kickboxing, it can be MMA. I mean sh*t, we can do this bareknuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, he can pick the place like I said. I mean whatever he wants to do but yeah, let’s make it official. Like come on Phil [Fish chuckled].”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:

Listen to “The Invitation” on Spreaker.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)