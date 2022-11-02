Former AEW Star Criticizes Company’s Weekly Show and Pitches Format Change, AEW Star Reacts

A former AEW star has criticized the company’s Dark weekly show, claiming it isn’t what it was supposed to be.

AEW Dark has evolved from a developmental show with some storylines that tie into what’s going on on Dynamite to a show where stars win quick squash matches against independent wrestlers who are not under contract with the company.

The show changed during the pandemic, when AEW President Tony Khan tried to do the right thing by booking independent wrestlers at a time when the rest of the world was shut down.

Joey Janela recently expressed his dissatisfaction with what AEW Dark has become on Twitter. In response to a tweet highlighting the work of Rey Fenix and AR Fox, he wrote:

“This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show. No one wants to watch fucking squash matches on YouTube in 2022, I understand if you’re introducing a new wrestler on tv then I’m all for squash matches. This is the reason for talent degression doing nothing but pointless bullshit for the sake of it. I always made it a point to make my matches with local talents 60/40 or even 50/50, because I’m a fan myself and I know that I would never waste my time watching something presented like that & was constantly watching me get shittier in ring. That’s my Wednesday morning rant!”

Dax Harwood of FTR issued a response:

“Absolutely does not need to be an action packed sprint. Not many in the world are as talented as these two; especially me! If every match was an action packed sprint, what would make them different? Everyone would compare them to Rey Fenix or AR, & there’s literally no comparison.”

Janela replied to Harwood:

“I just believe the matches should be more competitive in a shorter timeframe between signed talent or potential signees doing something that benefits. I’m not saying everyone should do dive, dive, false, false in 6 minutes. 2 minute squashes every week do nothing for anyone.”

You can check out the full tweets below:

