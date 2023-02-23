Former AEW Star Hints At A Return To The Company

The possibility of Stu Grayson returning to All Elite Wrestling has fans speculating.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, AEW booked a singles match between Evil Uno and Jon Moxley. Moxley put Uno in a bulldog choke for the finish, but Evil wouldn’t give up as he bled heavily. Moxley changed it to a rear-naked choke before the referee rang the bell.

Moxley refused to release the choke after the match, so the rest of Dark Order and Blackpool Combat Club ran over and started a brawl.

Moxley was attacked by Hangman Page, who had barbed wire wrapped around his fist. To end the show, Moxley left the ring as Hangman attempted a Buckshot Lariat. You can check out highlights from the segment match below:

After the show, Grayson, a former member of the Dark Order, tweeted Moxley, seemingly hinting that he might return to the company to confront Moxley about his behavior.

“Mox not letting go of the choke is a bitch move. You’ll pay for that,” Grayson wrote.

Before joining AEW, Grayson and Evil Uno competed as the Super Smash Brothers and won championships in PWG and Chikara. Grayson and Uno made their AEW debut in 2019 at Double or Nothing. On the April 20, 2022 episode of Dark: Elevation, he competed in his final AEW match; on the March 30, 2022 episode of Rampage, he made his final television appearance.

Grayson left the promotion on good terms after his contract with AEW expired in May and the two parties were unable to agree on a new agreement.

You can check out Grayson’s post below: