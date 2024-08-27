Former AEW Star Says Young Wrestlers Didn’t Have A Setup “To Really Learn And Grasp The Business”

Former AEW star Brock Anderson talked about his time with AEW in an interview with the podcast Under The Ring.

Anderson said, “When I was at AEW, it was — hindsight is 20/20. You can look back and see that things were going to be the way they were, but I didn’t know. It was a new company. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I don’t think, looking back now, I wasn’t ready for that because it — for young guys, there is no setup to really learn and grasp the business. It’s basically just TV.”

Brock left AEW in October 2023 and his father Arn Anderson left the company in May of 2024.

You can check out the interview below: