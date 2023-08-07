Former AEW Star Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE will broadcast a live episode of NXT on Tuesday night, with several matches already confirmed.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee, Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, “Heritage Cup” Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate, and Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom have all been announced for the show.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brian Pillman Jr., a former AEW star, was spotted at the WWE Performance Center last month for a tryout after his AEW contract expired.

WWE is not experiencing a hiring freeze, as we previously reported last month. Instead, WWE is restricting who they bring in until after the WWE-UFC merger is completed later this year. It was thought at the time that WWE would not bring Pillman Jr. in until after the merger was completed.

Pillman Jr. is reportedly set to be at this week’s WWE NXT TV event, according to PWInsider. It is unknown whether he will appear on the show or when he will make his debut.

Pillman is believed to have signed with WWE, though this has not been confirmed.