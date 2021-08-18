Former AEW Star Wants To Work With The Company Again Despite “Misunderstanding”

As previously noted, there were reports of former AEW star Ivelisse having legitimate heat with Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse responded to a fan’s comment about her being “unprofessional” during a match against Rosa on Dynamite.

During an appearance on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, Ivelisse talked about which wrestling promotions she would like to work for and expressed interest in returning to the company:

“I would kind of have to say two, because major companies and independent companies are just entirely different worlds, I would have to say one of each. So if I would say one, from the independent side, I would say Shine because Shine has been that platform that I was able, it was the first and longest platform that has always allowed me to be myself in every way shape or form. And that’s the main stage where I’ve been able to show the world who I am and the caliber of performer that I am. When I left WWE, them giving me that chance was how I was able to climb the ranks in women’s wrestling on a whole, like literally debuting in the top 10 of PWI. Like, it was the best, the best year of my career like at that time. So, I would definitely say that I’m still incredibly grateful to Shine for that.

And in major companies I would say, if I had a magic wand and I could erase politics, I would say AEW despite the misunderstanding. I was still able to be completely utterly myself, Ivelisse ‘La Sicaria.’ And the misunderstandings only happened in the end. So throughout that, even as I was being presented, which you know, I love doing tag team stuff and everything like that, but I obviously also am a very accomplished singles competitor as well. I was looking forward to it all, anything and everything, to just give my entire all despite, you know, not being able to show the AEW universe, those other elements of who I am, etc. I still feel like it is the platform that I could best present who ‘La Sicaria’ is, and everything that has to do with my character, everything that has to do with what I could deliver in every department. So unfortunately, you know, it’s just that misunderstanding. But again, if that meant there was a magic wand, or if there was somehow, someway some miracle that could happen in life, and this misunderstanding could be resolved. I’ll say AEW.”