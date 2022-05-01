Former AEW Women’s Champion Confirms Her Return Soon

Former AEW Women’s Champion Riho recently stated on her official blog that she’s fully healed from her injury. She also said she will be making her return to the United States for AEW soon.

Confirmed: Former AEW Women's World Champion @riho_gtmv Confirmed on her BLOG That she'll be Returning to the United States Soon for @AEW #AEWDynamite – shes fully healed from her injury pic.twitter.com/uJ4hVtrcyo — The Midwest Marks Podcast🎙️ (@marks_midwest) April 30, 2022

Riho was the first-ever AEW Women’s Champ, having defeated Nyla Rose on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT back in 2019.

