Former AEW Women’s Champion Confirms Her Return Soon

Wade Needham
Former AEW Women’s Champion Riho recently stated on her official blog that she’s fully healed from her injury. She also said she will be making her return to the United States for AEW soon.

Riho was the first-ever AEW Women’s Champ, having defeated Nyla Rose on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT back in 2019.

