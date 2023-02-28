Former AEW Wrestler Reveals He Has A Vertebral Fracture

Former AEW star Marko Stunt posted some concerning news about his health.

Since January 21, the former AEW star hasn’t wrestled, and there’s a good reason why he hasn’t been on social media either. He had an x-ray, which revealed that he has a vertebral fracture. He also has rotated vertebrae.

The following statement was made by Stunt:

“Wanted to give everyone an update. I haven’t been super active on here and there’s some reasons. I’ve been dealing with a lot of pain recently in my lower back, and ended up doing something to agitate it more. After going to the doctor and getting X-rays. They noticed that I have fracture in my vertebrae, as well as rotated vertebrae. They also noticed a disk being squeezed out of the side like toothpaste (how they described it). As of right now I’m still going to doctors appointments and figuring things out. I’m not sure what’s going to happen next, but I’d like to thank everyone that’s supported me over my career. I’ve suffered quite a few injuries that have taken their toll on me, but I’m hoping to recover and come back better than ever! I’m keeping my head up!

I love you guys.”

He was paired with Luchasours and Jungle Boy when AEW first began in 2019, which was the beginning of the promotion. Early in 2022, Stunt’s contract with AEW was up.

We hope he recovers quickly.

You can check out Stunt’s tweets below:

