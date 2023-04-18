Former Announcer Claims The WWE Hall Of Fame “Really Doesn’t Mean Much”

Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel discussed the possibility of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

“First of all, I don’t ever see that phone call being called to me. … There’s so many people there that have been there for so long, and all [WWE is] worried about is how many tickets [they] can sell. It really doesn’t mean much, the Hall of Fame. It’s really just another venue for them to make a crap ton of money. It’s nice if you get in there or whatever but let’s call it what it is… it’s a money-making machine and that’s what they do it for.”