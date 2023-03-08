Former Champion Hasn’t Been Seen Backstage At An AEW Event In Months

Since company president Tony Khan is known for signing a lot of talent, whether he uses them on AEW or ROH shows, AEW and ROH has a sizable roster.

On weekly television, talent can only appear in so many spots, and there are times when they are not used. Miro, who has only occasionally been used by AEW over the past year, is a prime example of that.

This is where Scorpio Sky, a former AEW TNT Champion, also finds himself. Sky got people talking about his tweet regarding the incident involving MJF and a fan, in which the AEW World Heavyweight Champion threw a drink at the young fan at ringside during the Revolution PPV event.

Sky wrote, “I’ll say it if nobody else will, fans/media celebrating a kid being disrespected at a show is the smallest dick energy imaginable.”

Many fans commented on the tweet, pointing out that Sky works with MJF and shares the same locker room.

“Scorpio Sky hasn’t been at AEW shows in months, and has been scarcely seen at shows since losing the TNT Title last year,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported today.

Sky’s most recent match was on July 7th, when he lost to Wardlow in a street fight. Sky won the TNT Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship once while he was with AEW. Last month, he attended Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event in Las Vegas.

