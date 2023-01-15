Former Champion Makes In-Ring Comeback During Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

The fallout episode from Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view was featured on Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV taping from Atlanta, Georgia, and included a notable name making her in-ring return to the company.

Lisa Marie Varon, also known as Victoria in WWE and Tara during her time with TNA/Impact Wrestling, made her return to the promotion at the things, partnering with Giselle Shaw in a losing effort against Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka). This was her first match since competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2021.

Varon made her TNA debut in 2009, a year after leaving WWE. During her time with the promotion, she was a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Brooke Tessmacher, known as TnT. She parted ways with TNA in 2013.

Tara appeared at Hard To Kill to offer Mickie James advice prior to the main event of her Knockouts Title match.

