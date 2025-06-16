Former Champion Returning To WWE Performance Center As Guest Coach

Former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Jazz is reportedly set to return to the WWE Performance Center next month for another guest coaching stint, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

Sources within NXT confirmed that Jazz will once again be working with developmental talent, following a highly praised previous visit. Her last appearance as a guest coach reportedly received “very good feedback” from the NXT roster, prompting WWE to bring her back.

Jazz was a dominant force during the Ruthless Aggression era, known for her intense, hard-hitting style and memorable rivalries with legends like Trish Stratus and Lita. She held the WWE Women’s Championship twice and was regarded as one of the toughest women to step inside the squared circle.

With decades of experience and a fierce reputation, Jazz brings a wealth of knowledge to the next generation of WWE superstars. Her presence is expected to make a major impact on the NXT locker room.

