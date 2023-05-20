Former ECW Announcer Claims Everybody Had A Story Of JBL Being A Bully

According to former ECW announcer Stephen DeAngelis, everyone has a story or two about John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield being a bully.

JBL’s history of hazing and alleged inappropriate behavior has resulted in the former WWE World Champion being considered a bully for years, in addition to being an accomplished wrestler.

In an interview with “Hannibal TV,” DeAngelis spoke about fellow ECW alumna Joey Styles, praising the former commentator.

He stated, “Joey is one of my most consistent holiday cards. I get one from Joey still to this day. Joey was one of the most prepared people I’ve ever seen. He did so much research coming in, he’d have other people do research. He’d spend time talking to the talent. I always admired Joey’s ability to want to do everything he could to contribute to the storytelling of the athletes.”

DeAngelis also reflected on Styles standing up for himself when JBL was bullying him in late 2008, resulting in a black eye for the former World Champion.

He stated, “We all know that Bradshaw bullied everybody. So everybody had a Bradshaw story. So the fact that he got his comeuppance, people couldn’t wait to share the story. And I don’t know if it had so much to do with Joey as it did the fact that Bradshaw no longer could operate with the same mystique. I mean he still tried, but the mystique was gone, the idea of ‘He’s the bully. He’s the locker room enforcer,’ not so much. And I was happy for Joey because he got him off his back.”

Styles allegedly fought JBL during a tour of Iraq in 2008 as part of WWE Tribute to the Troops, a show concept that Bradshaw is credited with creating.

