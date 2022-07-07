Former ESPN Executive Resigns as Member of WWE Board of Directors

Connor Schell, a former executive at ESPN, has left the WWE Board of Directors.

Schell was chosen for the Board last year, but on Wednesday he filed his resignation. The departure, which was approved by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, is effective right away and was made public in a recent WWE SEC filing.

The North Road Company, a new content studio, added to Schell’s workload, which led to his resignation from the board, according to the SEC filing. The following was disclosed in the filing:

“Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio. Mr. Schell’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

There is no information on how Schell’s departure is connected to the Board’s investigation into the alleged wrongdoing of John Laurinaitis, senior vice president of talent relations, and WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. However, the investigation into McMahon and Laurinaitis has been revived as a result of the mainstream media’s coverage of Schell’s resignation.

