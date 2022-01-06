Former Hit Row Members Address Rumors That There Is Heat Between Them

There were rumors going around on social media that there is heat between former Hit Row members Top Dolla aka AJ Francis and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott aka Shane Strickland. Twitter user @Machobeard4life noted that the two apparently unfollowed each on Twitter which fueled the speculation.

The two addressed reports that there is possibly “heat” between them…

Top Dolla: “Absolutely false. We shooting a music video next week.”

Swerve: “Yeah there is, I hate him for beating me in Madden….”