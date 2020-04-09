Former Impact Couple Seen At The End Of NXT Episode?

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode featured a new “coming soon” vignette for Killer Kross, which said “the end is near” for his arrival. The vignettes are apparently featuring the voice of his girlfriend who also signed to NXT, Scarlett Bordeaux.

Kross and Bordeaux were apparently shown sitting in a car after last night’s main event as well.

The main event saw Candice LeRae help Johnny Gargano defeat Tommaso Ciampa in the empty building match, billed as their final battle. As they were exiting the building and driving away, Kross and Bordeaux were apparently shown sitting in another nearby car.

The former Impact Wrestling stars were shown watching LeRae and Gargano as they walked by. You can see a clip from the segment below: