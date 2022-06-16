Former Impact Stable To Reunite, Confirmed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace will face Savannah Evans and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz in the first match of tonight’s Slammiversary go-home edition of Impact Wrestling.
The Slammiversary contract signing for Eric Young vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will bring the show to a close.
A former stable will reunite on tonight’s Impact. According to PWInsider, a former Impact World Champion is expected to return soon.
Impact has announced the following for tonight’s go-home episode, in addition to the match and segment listed above:
– Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Chris Bey and new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White in a non-title match
– Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
– Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich
Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus, Facebook and YouTube.