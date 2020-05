Former Impact Wrestling Superstar Rebel was the woman helping Britt Baker during her segment on AEW Dynamite.

MMA fighter Cris Cyborg took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite, revealing that she wants to join her fellow MMA stars on Mike Tyson’s AEW team. As seen, Mike Tyson came out with Vitor Belfort, Henry Cejudo, and others.

