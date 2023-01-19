Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match

Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match.

Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in May 2022, wrestled Cage after Dynamite on Wednesday night for Friday’s Rampage episode, which will air on TNT. The spoilers are available by clicking here.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW President Tony Khan liked the match so much on Dark that he wanted to do it on television.

“Brian Cage beat Willie Mack, so the deal here is that they had a match on one of the streaming shows this week that was really good apparently. Tony wanted to do it again, this time on television and also because Brian Cage is wrestling Bryan Danielson (next week on Dynamite). Brian Cage getting a win on Rampage to build that up makes all the sense in the world. Brian Cage won with, I believe, Weapon X,” Meltzer said.

You can watch their first match below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)