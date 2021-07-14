Former Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Arrested For Violating Protective Order

Former Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin (real name Aaron Frobel) was reportedly arrested last month for violating a protective order against him. The order was filed by his ex-fiance who stated that she left her home due to safety concerns.

The order stated the following:

“I had a plan to leave a few times before but always backed out from fear. Since I left I have received hundreds of phone calls, hundreds of text messages, numerous videos, and suicide threats from him. He has also reached out to my friends and family. Whenever I or someone he has reached out to block him, he uses the free text/calling apps to make a fake number and continues calling and texting. Sometimes saying it is him, sometimes pretending to be other people. I have asked him not to contact me numerous times.”

“Since I’ve been in a relationship with the respondent I have suffered sexual, mental, emotional, and verbal abuse from him. Abuse included:

– punishment for saying no to sex

– berating me verbally in public

– berating me verbally in private

– isolating me from my friends and family

– monitoring my phone and computer to see if I am complying – extreme control

– sexual caretaking

– pressure to engage in sex acts I expressed not wanting to do

– exposing my sexual health by seeing male and female sex workers during our relationship

– insulting and shaming me

– intimidation

I recently found out he has been texting me our entire relationship from different fake numbers pretending to be people from my past and saying nasty things about me. I believe this was used along with many other tactics of control and manipulation to break me down and keep me under his control.”

In June of 2020, Elgin was released from Impact Wrestling following sexual assault allegations that were made public as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.