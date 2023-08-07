Former Impact Wrestling Star Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE will present the SummerSlam PLE fallout episode of RAW from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, where fans will learn what’s next for top stars such as World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and others.

For the show, there is a well-known name in town. According to PWInsider, Nick Aldis has been hired.

Aldis had interest from WWE earlier this year, but the timing was bad because Vince McMahon was looking to close the acquisition of WWE from the Endeavor Group with the intention of merging WWE and the UFC into a new company.

Aldis returned to Impact Wrestling after leaving the NWA in April, first at Rebellion and then at Slammiversary.

As previously reported, WWE has expressed strong interest in Aldis now that he is free and clear, with the intention of using him as a producer on a trial basis.

According to PWInsider, Aldis will be used as a producer at several upcoming WWE TV events in the coming weeks.